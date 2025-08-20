£4.9m regeneration project announced to future-proof Bridgwater Carnival site

Somerset Council has announced a £4.9m project for a major regeneration project aimed at future-proofing the world-famous Bridgwater Carnival — the largest illuminated carnival in Europe.

Work is set to begin shortly at the Bristol Road site, where several Carnival Clubs build their iconic carts for the annual Guy Fawkes procession, which includes the Burnham-On-Sea Carnival.

The existing sheds at the Bridgwater site, described as dilapidated and no longer fit for purpose, will be replaced in the first phase of a three-stage development with five modern workshops designed to be more accessible and naturally lit.

The council has appointed Rigg Construction for the project, which will improve almost three hectares of derelict land, infrastructure and vehicle access, create new workspace and improve the apprenticeship offer for local students.

Key next steps will include a detailed bespoke programme and liaising with Carnival Clubs on site to ensure the construction of the new workshops does not impact on the build of the annual carnival entries.

Cllr Bill Revans, Somerset Council Leader, says: “Bridgwater Carnival is significant, not just for the town but Somerset and the South West. It has a proud history stretching back more than 150 years and by improving facilities for the hard-working and dedicated people involved, we will continue to enjoy the spectacle for many years to come.”

Bridgwater Carnival Committee’s Project Officer, Chris Hocking, adds: “At last, there is a light at the end of the tunnel and we are delighted that contractors have finally been appointed. This has been a long process which, undoubtedly, has proved much more complex than we first envisaged. We are therefore extremely grateful for the help and guidance we have received from Somerset Council officers and elected members.”

“Now that all the background work has been completed, the next phase is the really exciting one when we will see true progress being made through the construction of sheds, improvements to the infrastructure and environmental enhancements. It is the beginning of our wider ambition to create new sheds for every Bridgwater carnival club and our desire to give them the facilities they deserve so that they can continue to construct the spectacular entries which, these days, are admired across the globe.”

Bridgwater Town Council set up a special group to liaise with all involved in the Carnival projects. Cllr Redman, who is chairing the group, says: “The signing of this contract is a great example of how Bridgwater Town Council will do everything it can to support our carnival clubs and committee, the carnival procession and concerts are jewels in Bridgwater’s crown, we have so much amazing talent. We will always work with both, clubs & committee, and do everything we can to support them.”

“As well as agreeing land for the shed project and supporting the bid, we hope to confirm that 2027 carnival concert show hire of the newly refurbished town hall, will be free and we’ll work with clubs and committee to make 2027 carnival season the best ever.”

Bridgwater Carnival makes a significant contribution to both local arts and culture organisations and the local economy. It attracts tens of thousands of visitors to the town for the parade, while the Carnival Concerts bring in a further 4,000 or more visitors.

With a £3m contribution from the Bridgwater Town Deal Fund, a £1.25m contribution from the Somerset Community Foundation and a £650k contribution from Arts Council England, the £4.9m scheme will breathe new life into the site, off the A38 on Bristol Road.

The funding does not affect Somerset Council’s financial emergency. The money can only be spent on this specific project and cannot be used for services that Somerset Council delivers.