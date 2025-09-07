15 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Mon Sep 08, 2025
News
News

400 runners to take part in Burnham-On-Sea Half Marathon on Sunday

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea’s popular annual half marathon returns this Sunday (September 14th), with 400 runners set to take part in the sold-out event.

The race will begin at 9.45am, starting from the BASC Ground, and follows the same well-established route as previous years.

Organisers have confirmed that a temporary one-way road closure will be in place from the BASC Ground to the A38 for outgoing vehicles from around 9.30am until approximately 10.15am, once the final runner has passed through the section.

To ensure the safety of participants, there will be controlled access for vehicles entering and exiting Stoddens Lane during the event.

Drivers are advised to follow signs and steward instructions, and to allow extra time for journeys during the closure period.

A spokesperson for the event said: “We’re grateful for the community’s support and patience while these temporary measures are in place. The road closure helps create a safer environment for everyone taking part.”

In addition to the main race, a one-mile fun run will be held for children, with entries available on the day. Families are encouraged to come along and cheer on the runners while enjoying a morning of community spirit and healthy activity.

