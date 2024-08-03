13.7 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sun Aug 04, 2024
News

400th Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Parkrun held at town’s Apex Park

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Hundreds of runners took part in the 400th Parkrun at Apex Park in Highbridge on Saturday (August 3rd).

A total of 363 people ran, jogged or walked around the Parkrun course from Apex Park to Burnham-On-Sea seafront and back, pictured here.

Burnham and Highbridge parkrun started on 20th June 2015. Since then 15,514 participants have completed 104,663 parkruns covering a total distance of 523,315 km, including 16,090 new Personal Bests. A total of 910 individuals have volunteered 9,890 times.

Reg Huxtable, Co-Event Director, pictured above with organisers, says: “We owe this success to an extraordinary and dedicated core team, who have managed the parkrun from the first event in June 2015.”

“Assisting along the way have been an incredible number of volunteers, who despite weather and conditions, regularly support us week after week. We have to thank all our original sponsors and local councils.”

“We like to emphasise that Parkrun is not a race, and is for anybody to run, or walk, the 5km distance.“

“It starts at Apex Park every Saturday at 9am.  Anyone can turn up, it is free to participate, but you need to register first with Parkrun at the Parkrun website to get your own personal barcode number.  It relies on the support of volunteers, with many different roles for anyone who does not want to do the 5km.”

