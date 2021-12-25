Sedgemoor’s Clean Surroundings team have planted nearly 450 new trees in open spaces and community areas around the district, including at Highbridge’s Apex Park.

The new trees have been planted during the 2021-22 planting season, which runs from November until March.

The work – funded from the Local Authority Treescapes Fund – sees new trees planted all over the district including parks in Bridgwater, play areas in Cannington and North Petherton, and in residential areas in Highbridge, Lympsham and Cheddar.

“Sedgemoor staff make sure that the trees are planted in appropriate soil for each species and will thrive over the coming years,” added a spokeswoman.

“Following the success of the first round of the Sedgemoor District Council Tree giveaway, SDC are once again offering free trees to parish and town councils, which will contribute to the Queen’s Green Canopy.”

“This is a unique tree planting initiative created to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022 which invites people from across the United Kingdom to ‘Plant a Tree for the Jubilee’.”

“This year, Sedgemoor District Council have already helped parishes and town councils to plant nearly 300 trees from of the Sedgemoor District Council Tree Fund.”

“It is now providing the opportunity for councils who did not get the chance to plant trees in the first round, and again to those who have already planted some trees, to get involved with the jubilee celebrations and create a legacy in honour of the Queen’s Green Canopy.”

“Trees must be planted on public/publicly accessible land, with permission from the landowner, and councils may ask for around 60-150 whips or 3-6 larger, established trees.”

For more on the Queen’s Green Canopy project, see https://queensgreencanopy.org/ and see the edgemoor District Council Tree Fund at https://www.sedgemoor.gov.uk/article/5375/Tree-Fund