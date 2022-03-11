A £5.2 million plan to improve the busy Dunball Roundabout near Bridgwater is a step closer following the appointment of a contractor this week.

Somerset County Council says it will be working closely with its partner, infrastructure group Balfour Beatty, to develop a design for a signalised roundabout.

The Dunball roundabout links to Junction 23 of the M5, and signalisation will help manage peak time demand more efficiently, enable growth and development in the area and will reduce the likelihood of traffic blocking back on to the Motorway in future.

The plan will also see enhanced pedestrian and cycling access as part of the scheme’s commitment to Active Travel provision and improved cycling and walking links into Bridgwater.

As well as a contribution from the Government’s Levelling Up fund, the scheme has been funded jointly by Sedgemoor District Council, the Heart of the South West Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) and National Highways.

Once the design stage is complete it’s expected Balfour Beatty will commence on site next year. Works will be procured through the Scape Civil Engineering and Infrastructure Framework.

Councillor John Woodman, Somerset County Council’s Cabinet Member for Highways and Transport said: “We’re really pleased to be working in partnership with Balfour Beatty on this important scheme, which demonstrates our continued commitment to investing in the county’s network and ensuring it can meet future demand.”

“This is a very busy roundabout where there can sometimes be significant delays for road users during peak times, and it is also very difficult to access for pedestrians and cyclists.”

“This project has been made possible in part through our successful Levelling Up bid and we’re grateful the Government recognises its importance.”

Balfour Beatty’s Area Director Gwyn Pardoe added: “We’re really delighted to be leading this project, working with Somerset County Council to deliver these improvements for local people and road users.”

“We’ll be liaising closely with the community and key stakeholders as we work through the design and delivery process.”