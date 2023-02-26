Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Food Bank has this week ben handed a huge £5,000 boost from local golfers.

Brean Golf Club presented the Food Bank with the cheque at their annual presentation night, held on Friday evening (February 24th) at Brean Country Club.

With the year in office for the 2022 Captains at Brean Golf Club coming to a close, one of their final tasks is to present a cheque to their chosen charity of the year.

Club Captain Pete Barton alongside his Seniors and Ladies counterparts, the husband and wife duo of John and Beverly Cranley, had chosen the Burnham and Highbridge Food Bank to be this year’s recipients.

Following the presentation of the numerous club awards for the 2022 season, which impressively included not one but two Avalon Golf League Divisional wins for the club, they presented the trustees of the local Food Bank with a cheque for £5,000.

Nick Bashford, who chairs the charity, thanked the members and guests present and said the money would be put to good use as the Food Bank’s services seem to be required more and more each week recently.

His wife Maxine, who is a fellow trustee, added that it was their goal to be able to actually close the charity if it is not needed any more but she added that with the current economic climate it seems that this goal is some way off.

She thanked the members of Brean Golf Club for inviting them to their presentation evening and for their “amazing efforts” in raising such an amount over the past 12 months.

Pictured: left to right: Beverly Cranley (Ladies Captain), Nick (Chair of Highbridge Food Bank), Club Captain Pete Barton, John Cranley (Seniors Captain), Maxine (Food Bank Trustee) and Andrew March (PGA Professional & Director of Golf)