Grants of up to £5,000 are now available to help businesses in rural parts of Somerset bounce back after the coronavirus pandemic.

The Rural Services Grant Fund is part of a £6m package of funding from Somerset County Council which aims to kickstart the county’s economy.

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a devastating effect on many rural communities in Somerset. The £5,000 grants (up to 80% of project costs) are now available to assist service businesses in rural areas to help them move forward and become more sustainable. A business will need to provide 20% of their own match funding.

Cllr David Hall, Somerset County Council’s Cabinet Member for the Economy, Planning and Community Infrastructure, said: “This has been a really tough 18 months for our rural businesses and we’re committed to helping them get back on track.

“This grant is for items that will help a business provide further services or enhance their trading – so to provide an online sales platform or an increased trading space. It’s a great opportunity and I would encourage eligible businesses to step forward and ensure they don’t miss out.”

The application process is open to:

Sole Traders providing rural services

Businesses providing rural services

Town and Parish Councils

Local Community led organisations operating on a not-for-profit basis and are legally constituted

The fund launches today (26 August 2021) and will close at 5pm on 10 September 2021. Initial applications will be treated on a first come, first served basis but we will need time to check eligibility and respond. To apply you will need to complete an Expression of Interest form which can be found at Somerset Recovery Fund – click on Rural Renaissance Rural Services Grant.

Once your Expression of Interest has been reviewed, if the work is eligible and appropriate, you will be invited to submit a Full Application. This will then require three quotes, further details of the aims/objectives and trading accounts to enable us to assess the project fully.

If you require further information please email your query to RRGrants@somerset.gov.uk.

The scheme is part of the Somerset Recovery Fund – a wider £6m package of funding from Somerset County Council to kickstart Somerset’s economy in the wake of Covid-19. This fund will include financial support for businesses, financial support for individuals and a range of other measures to stimulate the economy and boost the county as it recovers from coronavirus.