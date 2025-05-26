£5,000 raised by Highbridge group for new life-saving defibrillators in town centre

Over £5,000 has been donated to a fundraising campaign in Highbridge that will introduce several new life-saving defibrillators.

Highbridge U3A (University of the Third Age) is overseeing the campaign and is set to launch a ‘cheeky’ 2026 calendar this autumn to raise further funds.

“We have become concerned that the Highbridge Community Hall currently lacks direct access to a defibrillator,” says Adele Stevens, Highbridge U3A Chair.

“To address this issue, we have decided to raise money to purchase and maintain one for the hall and another outside plus others where needed. These defibrillators will benefit both the users of the hall and the local community.”

She adds: “The Highbridge Community Hall is at the heart of the community and is centrally located on Market Street, used by many in the area.”

“To raise funds, we are producing our own 2026 Heartbeats ‘Cheeky Calendar,’ where some of our members are baring all for charity.”

She adds: “We have recently hit over £5,000 in donations. We are all extremely proud and grateful of the support we have received from local businesses and the community!”

“We hope to release the calendar in September, well in advance of the Christmas rush.”

“We also have trained people within the group, able to teach the essential skills to use a defibrillator in organised training sessions and give them the confidence to know what to do in an emergency.”

“We are inviting people to sponsor pages, and consider donating to our cause or purchasing one or two calendars for family and friends.”

The group is also holding pop-up shops at Highbridge community centre on June 21st, July 26th and August 25th with a bingo session planned on August 3rd and a cream tea on August 16th.

She adds the funds raised will go towards buying the new defibs, installation, maintenance, pads and production of the calendars. For more details, contact Nina at nina29957@gmail.com or Nikki at nikkihowlett@outlook.com