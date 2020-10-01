A children’s play area in Burnham-On-Sea us to get a major make-over from Sedgemoor District Council as it makes improvements to its parks and play areas.

The project at Crosses Penn in Burnham-On-Sea is due to start within the next month and is likely to take four to six weeks to be completed, subject to favourable weather conditions.

Crosses Penn will see the existing toddler climbing unit, roundabout and see-saw removed and replaced with a new climbing unit with three slides, a wheelchair friendly roundabout, four way see-saw, pendulum swing, assault course, wobble board, overhead rotator and two new access gates.

Scott Mason, Sedgemoor’s Parks Development Team Leader, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “This is a really exciting project which will provide facilities for all.”

“We know this is a popular play area and some of the items were of a considerable age, hence their replacement.”

“We also wanted to provide further play opportunities at this key site including a roundabout suitable for those in wheelchairs. The project will cost £50,000.”

The project has been funded by Sedgemoor District Council and the works will be carried out by Wicksteed Leisure Ltd, which was this week named as the supplier for a proposed new trim trail on Burnham’s seafront, as we reported here.

A further play area at Marsa Way in Bridgwater will also be upgraded as part of the overall Sedgemoor project.

Pictured: Top, how the new-look play park in Burnham-On-Sea will look and, above, how it looks at the moment