Five councils in Somerset have secured a total of £516,634 to ensure interim accommodation and support for the vulnerable people.

Thousands of vulnerable people who were housed during the pandemic will be helped to stay in accommodation this year thanks to government funding announced this week by Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick.

The money will help people into the private rented sector, secure interim accommodation such as supported housing and assess the wider support these people need to rebuild their lives.

In the South West, 23 councils will receive a total of £7.4million via the Next Steps Accommodation Programme, which is part of the government’s landmark commitment to end rough sleeping for good. Across the country, 274 councils will share £91.5million.

Mr Jenrick said: “The incredible national effort to support rough sleepers during the pandemic has protected many lives and is widely regarded as one of the most successful programmes of its kind in the world.”

“I’m hugely grateful to all those involved. This funding will ensure vulnerable people and rough sleepers continue to have safe accommodation and the care and support they need, to ensure as few as possible return to the streets.”

An additional £13.5million fund will be used to enable local authorities to tackle new or emerging challenges.

Separately, applications are now being considered for a further £161million fund intended to provide over 3,300 additional supported homes this year for those sleeping rough or currently housed in emergency accommodation.