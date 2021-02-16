New figures show there have been 60 positive Coronavirus tests in Somerset during the 24 hours to Monday, but the rate of infection is dropping in all districts.

Official data shows Sedgemoor – which includes Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge – had 22 positive tests and now has an infection rate of 155.1, down from 156.7.

Somerset West & Taunton saw an increase of 24 cases, and a rate per 100,000 of population, is now 122.5, down from 132.2.

Mendip saw an increase of eight new cases, with an infection rate of 81.3 (down from 87.4). South Somerset had six positive tests.

This brings the total number of cases in each district, since the start of the pandemic, to the following: Somerset West and Taunton: 5,613, Sedgemoor: 4,788, Mendip: 3,125, and South Somerset: 4,800.