Firefighters from Burnham-On-Sea are among ten crews who have tackled a “protracted” barn blaze in the village of Priddy near Wells.

Numerous fire appliances from both Devon and Somerset fire service and also Avon fire service attended the blaze involving a barn containing hay and straw on Friday and Saturday (August 5th and 6th).

Crews from Burnham-On-Sea, Glastonbury, Nether Stowey, Street, Yeovil, Cheddar, Frome, Martock, Shepton Mallet and Wells were called.

A fire spokesman said: “The incident was a protracted incident that started on Friday morning in the early hours and on Saturday there was still one fire appliance in attendance.”

“The agricultural building measuring 40m by 30m was 100% fire damaged and 600-800 tonnes of hay and straw destroyed.”

“One further adjoining barn was 10% damaged by fire.”