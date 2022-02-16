Dozens of new trees are to be planted across Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June, town councillors have decided at their latest meeting.

The council will join in with the Queen’s Green Canopy scheme and plant 70 trees within the two towns.

Queens Drive in Burnham-On-Sea (pictured) and Queen’s Square in Highbridge are among the locations being considered.

Councillors have also decided on the two locations for Jubilee beacons as part of the nationwide lighting at 9.45pm on Thursday June 2nd.

Beacons will be lit on Burnham seafront near the jetty and in the grounds of St John’s Church in Highbridge.

Deputy Mayor Cllr Andy Hodge said: “I think the idea of trees is a very good one. For every cubic metre of tree that grows, it sequesters one cubic metre of carbon. While these will be small trees to begin with, they will grow and will hold more carbon. I think 70 trees would be a fitting tribute that would be there for a very long time.”

Sponsorship will also be sought for trees, with names of sponsors being displayed on a single Jubilee plaque.

Cllr Clayton added that he would be happy for the Council to seek sponsors, adding: “I think we will easly get 70 sponsors with no problem at all – many residents and busineses would be happy to put their name to this.”

Cllr Louise Parkin added that she hoped some of the trees could be fruit trees in line with proposals to encourage wildlife along road verges, but it was noted that the Queen’s Green Canopy scheme offers a limited selection of tree types.

Celebrations to mark the 70th year of The Queen’s accession to the throne will be centred around the extended Bank Holiday weekend from Thursday, June 2nd until Sunday, June 5th. Several local community events are being planned.

Beacons will be lit across the country on Thursday June 2nd including on Brent Knoll, on Brean Down and in West Huntspill – see the full list here.