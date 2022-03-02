The 74th Highbridge Festival Of The Arts is set to return on Monday March 7th after a two year break due to the pandemic.

From speech and drama entries to dance and music, over 500 entrants will perform at The Princess Theatre in Burnham-On-Sea and at Highbridge Community Hall.

The festival’s general secretary, Clare Catcheside, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Highbridge Festival of The Arts is delighted to be back for 2022 and, although the Festival will be smaller this year, it will still be a wonderful opportunity for you to enjoy the talents of over 500 entrants.”

“Competitors of all ages are taking part this year from 4- and 5-year-olds reciting poetry and dancing to octogenarians singing and playing the piano.”

“Speech & Drama takes place at The Princess Theatre on Monday 7th and Tuesday 8th March when children from local schools will be reciting poetry either individually or in groups to compete for The Dorothy Reaney Trophy.”

“Several adults and older children will also be sharing their original poetry and short stories on the Tuesday.”

“The Dance Section runs from Thursday 10 to Sunday 13 March at The Princess Theatre showcasing a wide range of dance from classical ballet to Street Dance, performed by individuals, duets, trios, quartets and larger groups.”

“The Festival moves to Highbridge Community Hall for the Music Section, which runs from 1pm on Thursday 17 March until Saturday !9 March. Again, there will be a wide variety of music performed, both instrumental and vocal, by individuals, duets and both small and larger groups of musicians. This year, the Festival welcomes its first bagpipe player!”

“If you have never experienced the joys of the Festival of the Arts, we would urge everyone to come and see for themselves.”

Wristbands costing £2 allow entry for the whole day where you will see and hear a great variety of music, speech, drama and dance, and probably learn something too. “Real live performances – so much better than on the television!”

More information is available on The Festival website at www.highbridgefestival.org.uk