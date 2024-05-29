Speeds of up to 75mph recorded on new Burnham-On-Sea speed devices

Speeds of up to 75mph have been clocked on new speed indicator devices installed on roadsides in Burnham-On-Sea as part of a council campaign to reduce speeding and increase safety.

The speed indicator devices (SIDs) were initially installed along Burnham’s Berrow Road and Stoddens Road, as pictured here. One on Burnham seafront was damaged by vandals.

Burnham and Highbridge Town-Council say the devices, which flash up the speed of passing vehicles with a green or red message depending on whether the speed limit has been exceeded, are being used to raise awareness of speed.

The first data from the devices has been issued by the council this week and it shows the vast majority of drivers are adhering to speed limits.

In Berrow Road, the average speed of around 66,000 incoming vehicles was 22.57mph while outgoing speeds were 23.43mph during the two week period. 99.7% of traffic travelled at less than 40mph. However, three vehicles were clocked at 66-70mph and two vehicles were recorded at between 71-75mph.

In Stoddens Road, the average speed of around 22,000 incoming vehicles was 22.65mph while outgoing speeds were 23.40mph. 99.8% of traffic travelled at less than 40mph. One vehicle was clocked at between 66-70mph.

Cllr Peter Clayton said at a council meeting this week: “It doesn’t look that horrific compared to some of the previous data we have seen.”

Cllr Ganesh Gudka said: “Maybe they do work in the sense that people do slow down in the face of the direct challenge they present.”

And Cllr Lesley Millard added: “One problem with them is that they seeem to have a brief positive impact where they are installed and then traffic is off again when they are gone.”

The Town Council will pass on the data to Burnham-On-Sea Police and extra mobile speed enforcement checks may be undertaken as a result. In 2021, we reported here that speeds of 100mph had been clocked along Burnham’s Frank Foley Parkway.