There have been 79 new positive Covid-19 tests in Sedgemoor – which includes the Burnham-On-Sea area – during a single day in the latest Government figures released – but local infection rates are falling.

The official data on Friday (January 15th) shows the Somerset county council area had 363 new confirmed cases of the virus over the latest 24-hour period.

Overall, the county has seen 13,441 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, although many others will have been asymptomatic, adding to the virus spreading.

The figures show that almost three people in every 100 in Sedgemoor have the virus.

However, the latest seven-day rolling infection rates show falls in Somerset. There are 286.3 people per 100,000 in South Somerset (down from the previous day’s figure of 284.5 per 100,000); 369.4 in Somerset West (down from 384.2); 399.4 in Sedgemoor (down from 428.6); and 282.9 in Mendip (up from 279.4).

The death toll linked to the virus in Somerset since the pandemic began is 373, with 112 in South Somerset, 76 in Somerset West, 94 in Sedgemoor and 91 in Mendip.

A Somerset County Council spokesman adds: “Please remember that we are still in a national lockdown. Restrictions are challenging, but we must keep going to drive down the infection rate in Somerset.”

Under the rules of the national lockdown:

You must stay at home

Work from home if you can

You must not leave, or be outside of your home except where necessary, e.g. to shop for basic necessities, seek medical assistance or get a COVID-19 test

You cannot leave your home to meet socially with anyone you do not live with or are not in a support bubble with

You may exercise on your own, with one other person, or with your household or support bubble. This should be limited to once per day.

Colleges, secondary and primary schools are closed, and open only for vulnerable children and the children of critical workers. The restrictions are set out at www.gov.uk.