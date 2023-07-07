87 pupils from Burnham-On-Sea’s St Andrew’s School have taken part in a community beach clean.

The school’s Year 4 students spent Friday morning (July 7th) litter picking on Burnham beach, as pictured here.

Ryan Bunning, Head of Year 4, said: “Taking pride in our local areas is something that is important to us.”

“Thanks to equipment from the council’s Clean Surroundings team, we were able to clear litter from a large area of Burnham beach and Manor Gardens.”

“The children got stuck right in and thoroughly enjoyed the day. Well done Year 4!”

 
