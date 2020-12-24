Over 80 residents in Burnham-On-Sea have signed a petition in a bid to halt controversial plans for eight new homes.

The planning application is for a new development of homes on land at 150 Berrow Road on the site of an existing outbuilding, which is to be demolished. It was initially submitted in 2017 and was approved in 2018.

Now, however, a ‘Reserved Matters’ planning application has been submitted to Sedgemoor District Council to cover the design elements of the development – appearance, landscaping, layout and scale – plus 26 parking spaces.

Members of Burnham and Highbridge Town Council’s planning applications committee meeting have this month decided to object against the proposals.

Councillors voted to maintain the council’s previous objections to this application, mainly focused around “the style and character of the proposed homes being out of keeping with surrounding properties and the height and elevations being significantly above adjacent properties.”

A council spokesperson adds: “Members recognised that a number of changes had been made to the application that the committee had previously highlighted as concerns – for example, moving plots away from adjacent properties.”

“A significant number of residents had written to the Town Council with objections to this development and the meeting felt that these residents should be given the opportunity to take their concerns to the Planning Authority at Development Control Committee.”

Catherine Richardson, who lives on Berrow Road, spoke at this month’s meeting with concern about a likely rise in noise levels, increased traffic, a greater risk of flooding and a loss of visual amenity.

A petition against the scheme has gained over 88 signatures, she told the meeting.

The builder of the properties, Hawkfield Homes, said they have listened to comments and made ‘numerous amendments’ to the proposals.

Sedgemoor District Council’s development control committee will have the final say on whether the application – reference number 11/20/045 – wins final consent.