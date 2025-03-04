92% of Somerset pupils get first choice secondary school places on national offer day

Children in the Burnham-On-Sea area and other parts of Somerset found out which secondary school they will be attending from September on National Offer Day (Monday, March 3rd).

Parents and carers who have applied for secondary school places online were emailed with their offer of a school place, whilst those who applied via a paper form will receive their offer by post in the coming days.

This year, Somerset Council says it received 4,743 secondary school applications compared to 4,772 in 2024.

In total, 92.43% (4,384) of children received a place at their first preference school, with 96.96% (4,599) offered one of their top three choices.

From the applications received this year, figures show:

1st preference met – 4,384 (92.43%)

2nd preference met – 173 (3.64%)

3rd preference met – 42 (0.88%)

Cllr Heather Shearer, Lead Member for Children, Families and Education at Somerset Council, said: “Somerset Council is here to support young people throughout their education journey. We are proud to be able to offer so many pupils their preferred secondary school place – achieving a first preference acceptance rate significantly higher than the national average (82.9% in 2024/25) for another year running. I wish all pupils and their families the best of luck in this next important chapter.”

Parents and carers of children not offered one or more of their three secondary school preferences have various options available to them. To find out more, visit the Council’s Refused a place at your preferred school webpage.

Primary, junior, and middle school places will be announced on Wednesday 16th April 2025.