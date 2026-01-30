Bridgwater Tidal Barrier project to host new round of public site visits in 2026

The team behind the Bridgwater Tidal Barrier Scheme has announced that it will once again offer public site visit sessions in 2026, giving local residents the chance to see first-hand the progress being made on one of Somerset’s largest flood defence projects.

The visits will offer a rare opportunity to view the scale of construction, learn how sustainable and innovative methods are being used on site, and hear about the long-term environmental benefits the scheme aims to deliver. The BTB project is designed to help create a community more resilient to tidal flooding and the impacts of climate change.

Each session will last between 1.5 and 2 hours, beginning with a short presentation from key project representatives, followed by a guided visit to the designated viewing platform overlooking the works. Attendees will also have the chance to ask questions during the session.

Last year’s visits proved extremely popular, and organisers say they expect strong interest again this year, particularly given the significant progress made on site in recent months.

Bookings are now open for March, April and May 2026, with further monthly sessions from June to October set to be released in May. Those who secure a place will receive an information pack around a week before their visit.

Anyone wishing to attend can book via the link here provided by the project team.

Queries can be sent to bridgwater.barrier@environment-agency.gov.uk. The team has thanked local communities for their continued support for what they describe as a vital infrastructure project for Bridgwater and the surrounding area.