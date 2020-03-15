The number of flower entries at the annual Burnham-On-Sea Horticultural Society Spring Show was high on Saturday (March 14th).

The event at Burnham Community Centre was a great success with 230 entries, well up on some previous years.

Show Secretary David Bryant told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Despite the stormy start to 2020 there have been very few frosts which have provided good growing conditions and this was reflected in the quality of entries.”

He added: “We had one of our best shows ever, although we think the Coronavirus concerns did mean the number of visitors was lower. There were some really lovely floral entries this year.”

2020 Burnham-On-Sea Spring Flower Show results

The Miles Cup for most points in the show

John Chinn

Best Exhibit in Show

Philip Kerton

David Gass Cup

David Bryant

Havage Cup

Philip Kerton

Joan Gass Cup

Marilyn Turner

1993 Cup

S Pippett, Cecilia Adamson

Junior Growing Cup

Declan Hodge

Children’s Cup

Declan Hodge

Huntley Cup

Joan White BOS.com

Floral Art Cup

Brian Musgrove

Photography Cup

James Newman

Society Cup

Lakin Earl