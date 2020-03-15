Burnham-On-Sea spring flower show

The number of flower entries at the annual Burnham-On-Sea Horticultural Society Spring Show was high on Saturday (March 14th).

The event at Burnham Community Centre was a great success with 230 entries, well up on some previous years.

Show Secretary David Bryant told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Despite the stormy start to 2020 there have been very few frosts which have provided good growing conditions and this was reflected in the quality of entries.”

He added: “We had one of our best shows ever, although we think the Coronavirus concerns did mean the number of visitors was lower. There were some really lovely floral entries this year.”

2020 Burnham-On-Sea Spring Flower Show results

The Miles Cup for most points in the show
John Chinn

Best Exhibit in Show 
Philip Kerton

David Gass Cup
David Bryant

Havage Cup 
Philip Kerton

Joan Gass Cup
Marilyn Turner

1993 Cup 
S Pippett, Cecilia Adamson

Junior Growing Cup 
Declan Hodge

Children’s Cup 
Declan Hodge

Huntley Cup
Joan White BOS.com

Floral Art Cup 
Brian Musgrove

Photography Cup
James Newman

Society Cup
Lakin Earl

