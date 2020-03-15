The number of flower entries at the annual Burnham-On-Sea Horticultural Society Spring Show was high on Saturday (March 14th).
The event at Burnham Community Centre was a great success with 230 entries, well up on some previous years.
Show Secretary David Bryant told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Despite the stormy start to 2020 there have been very few frosts which have provided good growing conditions and this was reflected in the quality of entries.”
He added: “We had one of our best shows ever, although we think the Coronavirus concerns did mean the number of visitors was lower. There were some really lovely floral entries this year.”
2020 Burnham-On-Sea Spring Flower Show results
The Miles Cup for most points in the show
John Chinn
Best Exhibit in Show
Philip Kerton
David Gass Cup
David Bryant
Havage Cup
Philip Kerton
Joan Gass Cup
Marilyn Turner
1993 Cup
S Pippett, Cecilia Adamson
Junior Growing Cup
Declan Hodge
Children’s Cup
Declan Hodge
Huntley Cup
Joan White BOS.com
Floral Art Cup
Brian Musgrove
Photography Cup
James Newman
Society Cup
Lakin Earl