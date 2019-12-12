A Christmas fair organsied by Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Sea Cadets is to be held in the town tonight (Thursday, December 12th).

Taking place at the Sea Cadets HQ in Cassis Close, Burnham, it will run from 7-9pm when a wide selection of seasonal gift ideas, refreshments and games will be laid on.

“There will be over 15 stalls with lots of great gift ideas for Christmas ranging from soaps, Body Shop products, hand-painted glasses, Christmas decorations, photos, cards and handmade crafts,” said a spokesman.

Refreshments, a cake stall, games, a tombola and a raffle will also be held.

“This will be a fun evening to help support and raise funds for Burnham and Highbridge Sea Cadets. Everyone is welcome. Please come along and join us for a festive night, stock up on Christmas gifts and enjoy yourselves.”