A38 closure through Highbridge set to go ahead during June

The A38 through Highbridge will be closed for essential roadworks over a weekend in June.

Bristol Water says its temporary closure of Highbridge’s Church Street is going ahead on June 7th after earlier being postponed due to concerns from residents and businesses, as reported here.

It will now take place over a shorter time period than originally planned and will avoid weekdays.

A spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We’re carrying out essential work to install two new water supplies, including one to fix a private leak affecting a customer’s property.” 

“To complete this safely, a road closure and signed diversion route will be in place from 3pm on Saturday 7th June.”

“We expect to complete the work and reopen the road by Monday 9th June.” 

“We have contacted local businesses directly to inform them they can remain open throughout the work, and we will be displaying signs to inform locals of this.”

