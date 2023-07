A motorcyclist was injured in a collision on the A38 on Friday evening (July 7th).

Burnham-On-Sea’s emergency services were called to the A38 Turnpike Road near Axbridge.

A Police spokesperson said: “The A38 Turnpike Road near Axbridge was closed. A motorcyclist came off their bike and sustained a leg injury.”

“The road was closed for some time while the road was cleared of debris.”

Motorists were directed along alternative routes through the evening.