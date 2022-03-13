A terrified dog who was found abandoned in a cage next to a Somerset road has begun trusting people again thanks to the care of rescuers at the RSPCA Centre in Brent Knoll, who say she is now ready for a new home.

Elsa was rescued by the RSPCA after she was discovered next to a road in Burtle in January, as we reported here.

She was scared and dirty with overgrown nails and a filthy coat, and rescuers suspected she’d been used for breeding with signs she’d had a number of litters.

The nervous spaniel was taken to the RSPCA Brent Knoll Animal Centre where the team have been helping her along the road to recovery.

Katy Darelli, Deputy Manager at RSPCA Brent Knoll, says: “Since arriving in our care we’ve been doing everything we can to gain Elsa’s trust.”

“We’ve already managed to get her out of her kennel, and she now accepts some fuss which is great progress.”

“She is still very shy and worried about general life but we are making slow but good progress.”

“We go to extraordinary lengths to make sure animals who come into our care are ready to find loving new homes.”

“It can take weeks, months, and even years in some cases but we never give up on them.”

To find out more about Elsa and how to adopt her, please see her online profile.

Meanwhile, anyone with information on how Elsa came to be abandoned, should contact the RSPCA appeals line on 0300 123 8018.