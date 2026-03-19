ABBA tribute show set to bring a night of nostalgia to Burnham’s Princess Theatre

The magic of ABBA will be lighting up Burnham‑On‑Sea next spring when the hit tribute show Take A Chance On Us arrives at The Princess Theatre.

The live show will be performed on Friday 27th March 2026 at 7.30pm, promising an evening packed with the Swedish super‑group’s greatest hits — and a few surprises for dedicated fans.

Audiences can expect stunning vocals, live musicians, replica costumes and plenty of audience participation, with organisers saying the show is “guaranteed to have you dancing in your seats, in the aisles and all the way home”.

More than 50 years after ABBA’s Eurovision win catapulted them to global fame, their music continues to attract new generations of fans, and the Princess Theatre says the event will be “an unmissable night celebrating one of the best‑loved groups of all time”. Fancy dress is optional but encouraged.

Tickets are priced at £25.00 and are available through the Princess Theatre website.