A group of brave abseiling fundraisers has raised over £3,000 for a charity in memory of a Burnham-On-Sea man.

The group of 15 people has carried out the 150 foot abseil down the steep cliffs at Uphill Quarry in memory of James Griffiths.

Louise Medd from Burnham organised the event to raise funds and awareness for the Aortic Centre Trust, a charity founded by her son James Griffith’s heart surgeon, Jullien Gaer.

James passed away in 2017 from complications after having undergone heart surgery.

Louise says: “A total of 15 friends and family overcame their fears and completed the 150 foot abseil down the rock face – the event was very well managed by Aardvark Endeavours.”

The Aortic Centre Trust funds research and education into Aortic Disease, a very common but under reported cause of death.

“The intrepid group raised over £3,000 for the charity,” said Louise, who adds: “I would give personal thanks to all those that took part and those that sponsored.”