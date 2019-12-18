Accountants Albert Goodman have closed their Burnham-On-Sea branch and moved into a larger premises in Weston.

The firm confirmed that their branch in College Street, Burnham, pictured here, has shut and that all staff have been re-located.

The company’s team of over 50 staff have moved into a new premises on the Weston Gateway Business Park near Junction 21 of the M5.

Chris Lewis, Partner at Albert Goodman, said: “The new office provides a great working environment which complements our modern approach, whilst making it easier to attract and retain the best possible staff.”

“It will allow us to facilitate further growth by strengthening the firm’s presence in North Somerset, and will also provide easier access for our clients.”

He added that the firm “remains fully committed” to its clients in the Burnham-On-Sea area.

Richard Bugler, Managing Partner of Albert Goodman, added: “This is the second investment we have made in new premises this year and we are very excited about the opportunities this will open up for the North Somerset team.”

Albert Goodman provides chartered accountancy, tax advice and financial planning services.