An action-packed pole dancing evening held in Brean has raised over £2,000 for local charity.

Local pole dancing fitness group Studio Essence organised its annual charity showcase event at The Tavern, with all funds raised going to local mental health support charity Somewhere House Somerset.

The group’s Sam Smith told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our annual charity showcase was back after 3 years at The Tavern, Brean. We had 31 performers, 22 fantastic routines on the pole, aerial hoop and aerial sling.”

“This year’s theme was ‘Lets Play Games’ so all the routines were linked in some way to the theme.”

“We raised £2,070 for local charity Somewhere House Somerset, who were there on the night to represent the charity.”

“We also held a raffle to raise more money where local business donated some incredible prizes, car services, coach trips and hair cuts to name a few.”

A spokesperson for Somewhere House Somerset thanked the organisers and those who took part, adding: “What an amazing night!”

“Thank you Studio Essence for the amazing donation of our £2,000! That is over 100 hours of counselling for those in need in our community.”

Pictured: The event underway in Brean (photos Mike Davies Photography)