Adults-only pantomime show to be held in Burnham-On-Sea this March

An adults-only pantomime show is set to be held at a Burnham-On-Sea theatre in March.

‘Sleeping Beauty for Adults Only’ will be held on Saturday 1st March at 8pm in the Princess Theatre with tickets on sale for over-16s only.

A spokesperson says: “This production features strong language, adult themes and is not suitable for the easily offended.”

“The Ultimate Adult Panto is back, and this year it’s the turn of Sleeping Beauty to get the ‘Grown-Ups Only’ treatment.”

“Made to Measure Productions has been causing hilarious havoc around the UK since 2021 with their productions of Cinderella, Aladdin and Jack and the Beanstalk – now they’re back with a brand-new show for 2025.”

“Selling out theatres up and down the country, they have developed the perfect adult panto formula, causing tears of laughter and soaked-through theatre seats nationwide! If you’ve ever wondered what a pantomime cast would get up to if there were no children in the audience… then you’re half way there!”

“It’s full of innuendo, hilarious comedy routines, parodies of well-known songs, more adlib than script and audience participation, creating a performance that’s hilarious, cheeky, saucy and sometimes just a little bit naughty…okay…very naughty!”

“Starring a whole host of experienced, professional pantomime performers alongside a dazzling ensemble cast, stunning scenery, great music and side-splitting comedy routines this is a night that audiences will remember for the rest of their lives! Early booking is highly recommended as Grown-Ups Only panto invariably sells out theatres up and down the country.”

Tickets are available here, priced at £26.