Aerial views of Burnham and Highbridge feature in heritage group’s new history leaflet

A new Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge history leaflet has been published featuring aerial views of the two towns over the decades.

It is the latest in a series of publications from Burnham-On-Sea Heritage Group that aim to encourage residents to step back in time and learn more about local history.

The leaflet is available from Superchips in the High Street and Burnham Tourist Information Centre on the seafront. Readers are encouraged to give a donation towards the production costs.

Organiser Ann Popham says the new leaflet features views and artwork dating back to 1890.

The growth of Burnham and Highbridge is featured through aerial views as the population grew and buildings were constructed.

Aloso see: Burnham-On-Sea History, Nostalgia & Features