Aerial views of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge set to feature in history group’s next talk

A special illustrated history talk will be held this month with the theme of ‘Now and Then Aerial Views of Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge’.

North Sedgemoor Local History Group is holding the presentation on Wednesday 19th March, a week earlier than scheduled as the original date coincided with a school performance event.

“We have rearranged the meeting for this illustrated slide show titled ‘Now and Then Aerial Views of Burnham and Highbridge’ to Wednesday 19th March,” says the group’s John Strickland.

“The meeting starts at 7pm in the Lecture Theatre at The King Alfred School Academy. Admission is £5 for the evening, or membership of £10 to also attend the rest of the meetings in the current programme.”

Thanks to Gordon Salter for these aerial images which will be supported by those taken from the early 1900s to show the lost features and structures in both the towns.