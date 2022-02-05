An air ambulance landed in the car park of Burnham-On-Sea’s B&M supermarket on Friday (February 4th) to help a patient nearby.

The yellow Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance was called to help and it touched down in part of the coach parking area at the back of the store, as pictured here, just after 9am.

Specialist paramedics onboard the helicopter assisted crews from a land ambulance nearby.

The air ambulance took off an hour later at 10.04am with a patient onboard and flew to Southmead Hospital in Bristol where it landed at 10.17am.