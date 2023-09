An air ambulance landed in Burnham-On-Sea on Sunday afternoon (September 3rd) to help a patient during a medical emergency.

The yellow Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance landed in a field next to the Frank Foley Parkway at around 1.45pm.

Paramedics onboard assisted several land ambulance crews with a patient nearby requiring assistance.

The crew then returned to the aircraft before the helicopter lifted off without a patient onboard at around 2.15pm.