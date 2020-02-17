An air ambulance landed in Burnham-On-Sea on Sunday afternoon (February 16th) to help a patient during a medical emergency.

The yellow Dorset and Somerset air ambulance landed on the Bay Centre playing fields next to Cassis Close at around 4.35pm after initially attempting to land near Churchfield School.

Paramedics onboard assisted an ambulance crew with a patient nearby and then returned to the aircraft later. Local residents said the helicopter took off at around 5.30pm without a patient onboard.