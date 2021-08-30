An air ambulance touched down in Burnham-On-Sea on Bank Holiday Monday evening to help a patient following a medical emergency.

The green Great Western Air Ambulance initially landed on Burnham beach next to the South Esplanade before taking off a few minutes later and landing in a grassed area next to Brue Crescent.

A patient who had suffered a medical emergency nearby was taken to the helicopter by a land ambulance before being air lifted to hospital.

The helicopter lifted off at 7.30pm and touched down in Bristol at 7.43pm.