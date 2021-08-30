Air ambulance lands in Brue Crescent, Burnham-On-Sea

An air ambulance touched down in Burnham-On-Sea on Bank Holiday Monday evening to help a patient following a medical emergency.

The green Great Western Air Ambulance initially landed on Burnham beach next to the South Esplanade before taking off a few minutes later and landing in a grassed area next to Brue Crescent.

A patient who had suffered a medical emergency nearby was taken to the helicopter by a land ambulance before being air lifted to hospital.

The helicopter lifted off at 7.30pm and touched down in Bristol at 7.43pm.

 
Subscribe to our news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page