3.6 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Sat Jan 03, 2026
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube
HomeNewsAir ambulance lands in Burnham-On-Sea to help patient in medical emergency
News

Air ambulance lands in Burnham-On-Sea to help patient in medical emergency

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Great Western Air Ambulance in Burnham-On-Sea

An air ambulance landed in Burnham-On-Sea on Friday morning (January 2nd) to assist with a medical emergency.

The Great Western Air Ambulance Charity confirmed that its crew was tasked to an incident in the town.

The green helicopter landed on Burnham’s Winchester Road playing fields carrying a Critical Care Doctor and two Specialist Paramedics, who provided treatment to a patient nearby.

Great Western Air Ambulance in Burnham-On-Sea

The swift response from the air ambulance team ensured the patient received advanced medical care, working alongside a land ambulance crew at the scene.

A spokesperson from Great Western Air Ambulance Charity says: “Our crew were tasked to an incident in Burnham-On-Sea at 9:37am on Friday 2nd January 2026. They responded by helicopter with a Critical Care Doctor, a Trainee Critical Care Doctor and a Specialist Paramedic on board. They treated a patient on scene before ground escorting them to hospital.”

The Great Western Air Ambulance Charity provides critical care across the region and relies on public donations to continue its life-saving work.

The air ambulance in Burnham on Friday (Photos Sonja Jones, Jane Mitchell, Regie Bunn)

Previous article
New Burnham-On-Sea Youth Cafe to launch for ages 11–16
Next article
Burnham-On-Sea’s Gary Anderson knocked out of World Darts Championship in thrilling semi-final

TODAY'S MOST VIEWED NEWS

Holiday Accommodation Guide

Latest Shops and Businesses

ESJ Counselling

Casino Slots

Dulhorn Farm

Tranquil Healing Cabin

Becky Bowden – Journalist, Copywriter, and Therapeutic Coach

WEATHER

Burnham-on-Sea
clear sky
3.6 ° C
4.2 °
0.9 °
81 %
4.5kmh
5 %
Sat
4 °
Sun
3 °
Mon
4 °
Tue
3 °
Wed
1 °
© Copyright 2002 -2026 Burnham-On-Sea.com