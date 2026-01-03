Air ambulance lands in Burnham-On-Sea to help patient in medical emergency

An air ambulance landed in Burnham-On-Sea on Friday morning (January 2nd) to assist with a medical emergency.

The Great Western Air Ambulance Charity confirmed that its crew was tasked to an incident in the town.

The green helicopter landed on Burnham’s Winchester Road playing fields carrying a Critical Care Doctor and two Specialist Paramedics, who provided treatment to a patient nearby.

The swift response from the air ambulance team ensured the patient received advanced medical care, working alongside a land ambulance crew at the scene.

A spokesperson from Great Western Air Ambulance Charity says: “Our crew were tasked to an incident in Burnham-On-Sea at 9:37am on Friday 2nd January 2026. They responded by helicopter with a Critical Care Doctor, a Trainee Critical Care Doctor and a Specialist Paramedic on board. They treated a patient on scene before ground escorting them to hospital.”

The Great Western Air Ambulance Charity provides critical care across the region and relies on public donations to continue its life-saving work.

The air ambulance in Burnham on Friday (Photos Sonja Jones, Jane Mitchell, Regie Bunn)