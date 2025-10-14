Air ambulance lands in Burnham-On-Sea to help patient in medical emergency

An air ambulance landed in Burnham-On-Sea on Tuesday morning (October 14th) to assist with a medical emergency.

The Great Western Air Ambulance Charity confirmed that its crew was tasked to an incident in the town at 9:25am.

A helicopter landed on Burnham’s Cassis Close playing fields next to the Bay Centre carrying a Critical Care Doctor and two Specialist Paramedics, who provided treatment to the patient at the scene.

The swift response from the air ambulance team ensured the patient received advanced medical care.

A spokesperson for Great Western Air Ambulance Charity confirmed: “Our crew were tasked to an incident in Burnham on Sea at 9:25am. They responded by helicopter with a Critical Care Doctor and two Specialist Paramedics on board. They treated the patient on scene.”

The Great Western Air Ambulance Charity provides critical care across the region and relies on public donations to continue its life-saving work.