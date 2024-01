An air ambulance was called to Burnham-On-Sea overnight after a medical incident.

The Dorset & Somerset Air Ambulance landed at 11.30pm on Tuesday night (January 9th) on the BASC Ground playing fields.

An eyewitness said paramedics onboard assisted a land ambulance crew nearby.

The helicopter then took off at 12.28am before landing at Musgrove Park Hospital in Taunton at 12.37am.

Night landings of the air ambulance are not uncommon during incidents where urgent help is needed.