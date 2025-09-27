Air ambulance lands in Burnham to help patient during medical emergency

An air ambulance landed in Burnham-On-Sea on Saturday evening (September 27th) to assist with a nearby medical emergency.

The orange and white Magpas Air Ambulance helicopter touched down at 9.07pm on the Cassis Close playing fields, near the BAY Centre, drawing attention from local residents.

The helicopter was deployed to support paramedics attending to a patient in the area, providing rapid response and specialist care.

This temporary aircraft is currently operating in place of the familiar yellow Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance, which is undergoing routine maintenance.

The distinctive orange-striped Magpas helicopter is part of a charity-run emergency medical service that supports NHS ambulance crews across the region.