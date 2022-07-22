An air ambulance landed in Burnham-On-Sea on Friday morning (July 22nd) to help a patient during a medical emergency.

The yellow Wiltshire air ambulance landed in the fields next to Casis Close at around 10.15am, as pictured here.

Paramedics onboard assisted an ambulance crew with a patient nearby and then returned to the aircraft before the helicopter lifted off a short time later.

A spokesperson said: “Wiltshire Air Ambulance was called to a medical emergency in Burnham-On-Sea at 10:15am on Friday 22 July. We attended in our helicopter and airlifted a patient to Southmead Hospital in Bristol.”

 

 
