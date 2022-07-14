An air ambulance landed on Burnham-On-Sea beach on Thursday (July 14th) to help a horse rider following an accident.

The Great Western Air Ambulance landed north of Burnham’s low lighthouse, as pictured here, to help the patient alongside lifeguards and Coastguards.

A Burnham Coastguard spokesman said: “While out enjoying the beach, the horse fell and the rider was caught between the horse and the hard sand, causing serious injuries.”

“The alarm was raised and ambulance teams were called and the heli-med team were scrambled.”

“As the beaches are now patrolled by RNLI lifeguards they were tasked to assist along with the beach warden.”

“When we made it to scene, we found the medical crews in full swing, having arrived a few minutes before us.”

“We stood back as they worked their magic and once the rider was ready to be transported to the air ambulance we helped carry them on the stretcher. In minutes they whisked them off for further treatment.”

A spokesperson for Great Western Air Ambulance added: “Our crew attended a patient in Burnham at 11:28am. They responded by helicopter with a Critical Care Doctor and a Specialist Paramedic in Critical Care on board. The patient was conveyed to Southmead Hospital.”