Air ambulance lands on Burnham-On-Sea beach to help paramedics at nearby incident

Beachgoers in Burnham-On-Sea were left surprised on Sunday afternoon (July 12th) when an air ambulance landed on the beach to support emergency services dealing with an incident nearby.

The green Great Western Air Ambulance touched down between Burnham-On-Sea jetty and The Pavilion as Police and ambulance crews responded to reports concerning the welfare of a man.

A Police spokesman told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “At 1.12pm we received reports raising concerns for the welfare of a man in Oxford Street in Burnham-On-Sea. It was reported that a number of vehicles had been damaged. Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital.”

Crowds gathered along the seafront as the helicopter arrived and departed later in the afternoon.