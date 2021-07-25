An air ambulance landed in Burnham-On-Sea on Sunday afternoon (July 25th) to help a patient during a medical emergency.

The yellow Dorset and Somerset air ambulance landed in the playing fields next to Winchester Park at 5.51pm.

Several paramedics onboard assisted an ambulance crew with a patient nearby.

The crew returned to the aircraft shortly afterwards before the helicopter lifted off, without a patient, at 6.43pm, as pictured below, and headed back to its base near Yeovil.

Pictured: The helicopter on the playing field (Photos from readers)

 
