An air ambulance landed in Burnham-On-Sea on Sunday evening (June 5th) to help a patient during a medical emergency.

The Dorset and Somerset air ambulance was seen circling the area before landing on the playing fields next to Burnham’s Bay Centre in Cassis Close at around 10.30pm.

Paramedics onboard assisted a nearby ambulance crew with a patient and then returned to the aircraft at around 11.45pm when the helicopter lifted off.