Air ambulance touches down at Highbridge’s Apex Park to help patient

An air ambulance flew into Highbridge’s Apex Park on Monday (February 10th) to help a patient during a medical emergency.

The green Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance landed in the park at around 2.30pm, pictured here.

Paramedics onboard assisted a land ambulance crew with a patient nearby. The team then returned to the aircraft before the helicopter lifted off a short time later.

The orange and white helicopter, G-MGPS, is replacing the normal yellow air ambulance, which is currently off service for maintenance.