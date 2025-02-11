3.5 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Tue Feb 11, 2025
News
News

Air ambulance touches down at Highbridge’s Apex Park to help patient

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

An air ambulance flew into Highbridge’s Apex Park on Monday (February 10th) to help a patient during a medical emergency.

The green Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance landed in the park at around 2.30pm, pictured here.

Paramedics onboard assisted a land ambulance crew with a patient nearby. The team then returned to the aircraft before the helicopter lifted off a short time later.

The orange and white helicopter, G-MGPS, is replacing the normal yellow air ambulance, which is currently off service for maintenance.

