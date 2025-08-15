Air ambulance’s ‘100 Miles in October’ challenge returns this autumn

Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance has announced the return of its popular ‘100 Miles in October’ Challenge, inviting people from the Burnham-On-Sea area to get moving for a life-saving cause.

Whether you walk, run, swim, cycle, or even hop, participants are encouraged to complete 100 miles throughout the month of October while raising vital funds for the charity’s emergency medical services.

The challenge is completely flexible and can be done from anywhere, making it ideal for individuals, families, or teams looking to improve their fitness while supporting a critical community resource.

Now in its third year, the challenge continues to grow in popularity and impact. Last year’s event raised an impressive £31,223.76, helping fund missions that cost approximately £3,500 each.

Rosie Cornelius-Light, Fundraising Officer, shared her excitement: “We’re hoping to take that success even further in 2025.”

”Every single pound raised makes such a difference, helping us deliver critical care to those who need it most. We cannot wait to see supporters come together, push themselves, and join the 100 miles community!”

Participants are encouraged to join the challenge’s Facebook group, a vibrant online space where they can share progress, celebrate milestones, and cheer each other on. The Air Ambulance team will be active in the group, offering encouragement and celebrating every achievement.

Registration is free, and once a fundraising page is activated, participants will receive a complimentary ‘100 Miles in October’ T-shirt.

Those who complete the challenge and meet their fundraising goals will also earn a special finishers medal and be eligible for exciting rewards.

Sign up now for free: https://givp.nl/register/MNp7SC2Q