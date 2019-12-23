Over 180 children and their families headed to West Huntspill model railway station on Sunday (December 22nd) when Father Christmas took families on festive train rides.

West Huntspill Railway laid on the ‘Santa Trains’ with plenty of Christmas cheer and a visit by Santa.

The rides at the Memorial Playing Fields in New Road, West Huntspill have become so popular that they have to be booked several weeks in advance.

A spokesman for West Huntspill Model Engineering Society thanked all those who’d attended and supported the event.