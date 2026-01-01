Amber Cold Health Alert issued as temperatures plunge for start of 2026

An amber cold health alert has been issued for Somerset by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office as temperatures drop sharply across the region.

The Burnham-On-Sea area is experiencing bitterly cold conditions, with icy weather expected to continue over the coming days. See the Burnham-On-Sea weather forecast.

The alert, which covers the whole of the region, will remain in place until 12pm on Monday January 5th 2026.

The UKHSA Weather-Health Alert system is designed to support health and social care professionals, as well as organisations involved in protecting vulnerable people during periods of severe weather. It also provides “situational awareness if health and well-being is at risk, allowing precautions to be taken.”

The forecast cold spell is likely to have a ‘medium’ impact, adds the UKHSA, with significant pressure expected on health and social care services.

The alert warns of increased demand for medical support, and also temperatures in hospitals, care homes and clinics potentially falling below recommended levels, and challenges in keeping homes heated to the advised 18°C, particularly affecting vulnerable residents.

Dr Elizabeth Smout, Consultant in Health Protection at UKHSA South West, adds: “The weather is forecast to be very cold across England over the coming few days, and it is therefore vital to check in on friends, family and neighbours who are most vulnerable, particularly here in the South West.”

“The forecasted temperatures can have a serious impact on the health of some people, leading to increased risk of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections, particularly for individuals over the age of 65 and those with pre-existing health conditions.”

“If you have a pre-existing medical condition or are over the age of 65, it is important to try and heat the rooms where you spend most of your time, such as your living room or bedroom in the coming days.”

Residents are advised to take extra care on icy surfaces, keep homes warm where possible, and check on elderly or vulnerable neighbours as the cold spell continues.

