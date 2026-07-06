Amber heat‑health warning issued for Somerset as temperatures set to soar to 33°C

An amber heat‑health alert has been issued for Somerset this week as temperatures are forecast to climb into the low‑30s across the county, prompting warnings from health officials about rising risks to vulnerable residents.

Together with the Met Office, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has placed the south‑west under an amber alert from 9am on Wednesday July 8th through to 9pm on Sunday July 12th, with the likelihood of disruption rated as “likely”. Forecasters say parts of Somerset could reach 33°C later this week.

Taunton is expected to see highs of 32°C from Friday through Sunday, while Weston‑super‑Mare is predicted to hit 32°C on Friday and Saturday, dipping slightly to 31°C on Sunday. Yeovil could reach 33°C on Friday and Saturday before cooler conditions arrive next week.

The UKHSA says the prolonged heat may lead to “significant impacts”, including increased pressure on health and social care services, a rise in water‑related incidents, and challenges for outdoor workers delivering essential services. Those aged 65 and over, and people with existing health conditions, are considered most at risk.

A spokesperson for UKHSA South West urged residents to look out for others during the hot spell. “Check in on older friends, family, and neighbours, particularly those who live alone, who may struggle to keep themselves cool and hydrated during the hot weather.”

Local authorities and emergency services are advising residents to stay hydrated, avoid the midday sun, and take extra care near water during the heatwave.